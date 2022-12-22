Phoebe Bridgers hints at 'break up' with Paul Mescal in song lyrics: Fans shocked amid split rumours

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridger's alleged split has left fans expressing their shock, saying they "couldn't handle" the news.

According to Daily Mail, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have reportedly broken up weeks after reports of their engagement.

Phoebe also stoked dating rumors with Bo Burnham after they looked "flirtatious" at a comedy show on December 19, just weeks after her reported split from Paul.

The 28-year-old singer has seemingly referenced the reported break-up in her song lyrics, where she talks about "standing on my own."

Phoebe penned lyrics for SZA's newly released track Ghost in the Machine and also features in the song.

The Scott Street hitmaker references a fight with Paul as she sings about "screaming" at someone in the Ludlow hotel in Manhattan, New York, and "standing on my own" in a hotel lobby.

Fans of the duo took to Twitter to express their shock. One fan wrote, "I saw Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal trending on Twitter and was so excited and good god I've never been so shot down in my entire life after clicking their names."

Another one wrote, "As both a Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal fan I'm not sure how I will recuperate. I might have to rewatch 'Normal People' and listen to 'Punisher' for the 67th time." The third one expressed, "Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers split?!?! Oh f**k."

Phoebe told NME that she had penned the lyrics in recent weeks after SZA messaged her on Instagram and asked her to contribute to the track.