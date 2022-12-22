 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next
Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig shared at a screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in New York that he does not care about his iconic character James Bond and is not paying attention to which actor is going to play that character next, as reported by Mid-Day.

Daniel shared that he does not have social media and he is not paying attention to the spy character but he said that he will be in the front and centre to see his successor.

When asked about his interest in which actor is going to play James Bond next, Daniel said, "I don’t really pay any attention. I just don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media."

When asked if he will enjoy watching a new actor portray James Bond, Daniel answered, "I’ll be front and centre [at the theatre].”

Daniel Craig portrayed the spy character James Bond for the first time in Casino Royale in 2006.

More From Entertainment:

John Mayer says he does not date

John Mayer says he does not date

First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles

First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles
Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam

Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam
Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

BTS RM opens up on why BTS does 'not entirely represent who I am as a person'

BTS RM opens up on why BTS does 'not entirely represent who I am as a person'
Katie Price enjoys a girls' night out after dramatic split with Carl Woods

Katie Price enjoys a girls' night out after dramatic split with Carl Woods

Phoebe Bridgers hints at 'break up' with Paul Mescal in song lyrics: Fans shocked amid split rumours

Phoebe Bridgers hints at 'break up' with Paul Mescal in song lyrics: Fans shocked amid split rumours
Oprah Winfrey shut down by a fan telling her a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive

Oprah Winfrey shut down by a fan telling her a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive
Darren Aronofsky 'trying to find the right piece' after successful collaboration with Chris Hemsworth

Darren Aronofsky 'trying to find the right piece' after successful collaboration with Chris Hemsworth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares new teary-eyed photo of Duke

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares new teary-eyed photo of Duke
Bella Hadid sued by photographer for using his work without permission

Bella Hadid sued by photographer for using his work without permission
Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel

Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel