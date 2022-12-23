 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle labelled 'second-rate actress', Harry slammed as 'spare-part prince'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been given new names by their critics in America. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pretenders to the throne of American royalty for the 21st century, a media outlet has claimed.

According to a " The Washington Free Beacon" article Meghan and Harry are speaking their truth even though parts of it are demonstrably false. Americans must have done something terrible to deserve these two.

It adds "a second-rate actress and a spare-part prince are parodying a European past for a fanbase that cannot remember it."

Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries is not so much a documentary as it is a six-hour Instagram post, according to the same media outlet.

The Sussexes are being slammed for their words that contradict to their actions as they said they want privacy, but they have taken $100 million from the streaming giant and "sold private footage, and allowed cameras into their home at all hours."

Prince Harry was blasted in the article for saying the pact between monarchy and media is a "dirty game," but he is an active player. He complains that his family are now "cold" to him, but he has betrayed them all.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’

Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’
Jacob Elordi’s fans criticises actor on ‘becoming American’: Photos

Jacob Elordi’s fans criticises actor on ‘becoming American’: Photos
Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery

Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery
Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits

Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits
Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out

Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out
Tori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'

Tori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out

Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out
James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'

James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'
Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window

Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window
Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next
John Mayer says he does not date

John Mayer says he does not date

Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar

Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar