Friday Dec 23 2022
Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Prince Harry said some of the royal family members argued that Meghan Markle should not get protection because they thought their wives also did not get any protection.

This was claimed by the Duke of Sussex in the second episode of his Netflix documentary. He did not name any member of the royal family.

Refferring to media reports against Meghan, the Duke said, "Direction from the Palace was don't say anything. 

Talking about the Palace's instructions on media reports, Meghan said: "No comment. Everyone just says no comment."

Harry said,"But what people need to understand is as far as a lot of family were concerned, everything she was being put through they'd been put though as well. So it was like a rite of passage."

He said, "Some of the family members were like, 'My wife had to go through that. So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently. Why should you get special treatment. Why should she be protected.' And I said, 'the difference here is the race element'."

