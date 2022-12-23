 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise are in for a treat as rumours of a new sequel do the rounds
Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise are in for a treat as rumours of a new sequel do the rounds

Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise are in for a treat if recent reports are to be believed about The Legend of Korra getting its own sequel series!

According to Avatar News, Avatar Studios and Paramount are allegedly working on a new animated series in the Avatar universe which will focus on a new earthbender who will be Aang and Korra’s successor.

The outlet also suggested that this new show is targeting a 2025 release and that an animated film will be ‘coming to theatres in the years after the show comes out’.

Avatar News also shared some insight into the alleged sequel’s potential setting, reporting, “A very rough approximation based on previous Avatars is that if it's set ~100 years after Korra's time, it will be in the Avatar world's equivalent of our world's present day.”

The Avatar-based news outlet also seemed to confirm that the newly-formed Avatar Studios is ‘absolutely working on multiple projects in parallel right now.’

It is pertinent to note that no official announcements or comments have been made by those connected to the Avatar franchise.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'
Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A
Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?

Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?
Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS

Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

King Charles honours Camilla

King Charles honours Camilla
YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita

YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita
BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings

BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings