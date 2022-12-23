New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?

Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise are in for a treat as rumours of a new sequel do the rounds

Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise are in for a treat if recent reports are to be believed about The Legend of Korra getting its own sequel series!

According to Avatar News, Avatar Studios and Paramount are allegedly working on a new animated series in the Avatar universe which will focus on a new earthbender who will be Aang and Korra’s successor.

The outlet also suggested that this new show is targeting a 2025 release and that an animated film will be ‘coming to theatres in the years after the show comes out’.

Avatar News also shared some insight into the alleged sequel’s potential setting, reporting, “A very rough approximation based on previous Avatars is that if it's set ~100 years after Korra's time, it will be in the Avatar world's equivalent of our world's present day.”

The Avatar-based news outlet also seemed to confirm that the newly-formed Avatar Studios is ‘absolutely working on multiple projects in parallel right now.’

It is pertinent to note that no official announcements or comments have been made by those connected to the Avatar franchise.