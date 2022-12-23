Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem content with life in their Montecito mansion with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, however royal enthusiasts wonder if the couple want to follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton with a third baby.



As royal interest in a possible third Sussex child grows amid rumours of a fourth child for the Prince and Princess of Wales, it has been brought to light that chances of Prince Harry and Meghan having a third baby are low.

This revelation comes from an old interview of the Duke of Sussex himself in which he shared his family plans with Meghan soon after their wedding.

Talking to Dr Jane Goodall about the environment for Vogue Magazine back in July 2019, Prince Harry had said, “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question.”

“But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…,” he had added, with Goodall adding, “Not too many!”

To this, Prince Harry had notably replied: “Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”