 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle a victim to ‘unquenchable craving’ for fame

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle have just been called out for having an “unquenchable craving” for fame and fortune.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “‘ABOVE all, LOVE WINS!’ exclaims Meghan Markle at the end of another three-hour whine-a-thon about her oppressed life as a spoiled brat princess, which even included footage of her watching herself whining about the same stuff to Oprah Winfrey last year.”

“There’s not much more to say about this ruthless social-climbing piece of work who played the Royal Family like a greedy fame-hungry viola, though sadly I will probably be compelled to, such is her unquenchable craving for barrelling her way into the news cycle.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen

Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?
Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art
David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’

David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’
Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’

Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’
King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans

King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’
Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'

Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'