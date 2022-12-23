Meghan Markle a victim to ‘unquenchable craving’ for fame

File Footage

Meghan Markle have just been called out for having an “unquenchable craving” for fame and fortune.



TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “‘ABOVE all, LOVE WINS!’ exclaims Meghan Markle at the end of another three-hour whine-a-thon about her oppressed life as a spoiled brat princess, which even included footage of her watching herself whining about the same stuff to Oprah Winfrey last year.”

“There’s not much more to say about this ruthless social-climbing piece of work who played the Royal Family like a greedy fame-hungry viola, though sadly I will probably be compelled to, such is her unquenchable craving for barrelling her way into the news cycle.”