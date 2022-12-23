Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly destroyed their entire brand image with the release of the docuseries.



Journalist Sandro Monetti made this admission in his interview with Express UK.

Monetti was quoted saying, “Looking to the future, I highly expect they will keep this going for years. If I was Netflix I would want Harry and Meghan to do a documentary on Diana.”

“From a business point of view with Netflix, I can see them keeping this going. In terms of Harry and Meghan and their brand, yes damaged, but not broken.”

“What they are doing is continuing to build a Sussex Royal Family here in California.”

“Looking further ahead, if they stay here, their children will become increasingly famous. Especially Lilibet as California's first-born princess.”