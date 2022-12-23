Shazam! star Zachary Levi extends his support to new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has recently elaborated on the controversy surrounding DC Studios and its new chiefs, James Gunn and Peter Safran.



On Thursday, Levi came out in support of Gunn and Safran on Instagram Live, urging DC fans to give the new CEOs “time to make something special”.

For the unversed, Gunn and Safran came under fire last week when it was reported that he’s going to write a new Superman movie but Henry Cavill would not be cast in this one.

Levi said, “You have no idea the reasoning behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumour mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable.”

“So, I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special. And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialise, guys,” pointed out Levi.

Speaking about the sequel of Shazam!, Levi replied that “it’s even better than the first one”.

However, the actor remarked “even if Shazam 2 doesn’t perform well, he still “trusts Gunn and Safran’s vision”.

“Listen, I have no idea what ultimately is going to happen to me. I think I’m in a pretty good position, I think we made a great movie, I think it’s going to do well — reasonably well, I hope so,” he said. “But again, regardless of that, if they decide at some point that this is the way we gotta go — them’s the breaks, that’s how it goes,” added Levi.