Lupita Nyong'o reveals she's dating TV host Selema Masekela: ‘We just click’

Lupita Nyong'o just announced the man in her life to the world.

The Black Panther actress hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

“We just click! [arrow through the heart emoji] @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” Nyong’o, 39, captioned an Instagram Reel of the new couple snapping in unison while their outfits changed to the tune of Iniko’s The King’s Affirmation (Chill Mix) featuring Reuel Williams.

The duo starts off in matching blue and white robes with fluffy slippers before transitioning into matching purple cheetah-print swimsuits. The couple shows off more interesting looks. The pair opted for a light blue and yellow ensemble, with Nyong'o wearing a long evening gown with pineapple motifs while Masekela dons a matching yellow suit. Next up, Nyong'o wears a black dress with orange motifs and a matching headdress while her beau wears an orange suit with black trimmings and black sunglasses, via People.

Masekela, 51, shared the same video but used his own sweet caption.



“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. [heart emojis] #outkickedthecoverage [wink emoji],” he gushed.

Famous friends of the couple could not contain their excitement as they gushed over the video.



Janelle Monáe commented, “Obsessed [two heart-eyed emojis]”, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross who left six hearts in the comments.

R&B singer Kehlani exclaimed in Maskela’s comments, “Woooooowwwww i LOVE THISSSSSSS BROOOO.”

“Congrats bud. You deserve it [rock on hand emoji],” Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, remarked, while Fuller House alum Jodie Sweetin commented, “Ok… the dancing. The looks. This is all [three fire emojis].”

According to Page Six, originally from New York, Masekela is the son of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela. As a sports reporter, he’s covered the Winter X Games for ESPN and the Summer Olympics for NBC.

Nyong'o was previously linked to Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan. Prior to that, she was also rumoured to have been dating Jared Leto after the two became close on the 2014 awards season trail, but Nyong'o clarified that they only share a close friendship, per People Magazine.