Saturday Dec 24 2022
Samantha Fox feels proud to give Jennifer Lopez her big break in 1991 song

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Samantha Fox gushed over superstar Jennifer Lopez as she expressed her pride for being the one who discovered the singer-actor.

The Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now hitmaker revealed she gave the Marry Me actor her first big break in her 1991 song video (Hurt Me, Hurt Me) But the Pants Stay On.

“That was the most expensive video I ever made; it was a two-day shoot,” the 56-year-old said on A Journey Through Stock Aitken Waterman podcast as per OK! Magazine.

“I used to choose most of my dancers and the people in my videos, and I chose Jennifer Lopez. I was like, ‘Oh, she‘s good – I’ll have her!’ That was amazing,” she added.

“I knew at the auditions she was the different one. And then when we were rehearsing, she was on the one on her own, eating on her own, and concentrating and doing her moves," she continued.

Fox hailed praises on J.Lo, “She was a fabulous dancer and still is. I felt proud of myself that I chose someone who is such a big star now.”

