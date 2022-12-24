 
King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles has seemingly issued a strong warning to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by throwing brother Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace.

According to reports, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed an office in the building or to use it as a corresponding address.

The Sun, per New York Post, citing sources reported, “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Royal fans see King Charles move a strong warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Commenting on the report, one fan said, “All of those events happened to Harry. Even though Harry no longer lives there, Andrew's punishments signal a precedent of potential future bans on Harry. Charles' patience and tolerance are wearing thin. The next couple of months will tell.”

Another said, “It looks like the new king doesn’t play. Goodbye Andrew. Harry. You are next.”

The third said, “Is Harry next???”

