Pete Davidson acts like the ‘bigger star’ after dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

File Footage

Pete Davidson is behaving like the “bigger star” as he goes out with Chase Sui Wonders after his high-profile romances with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Body language expert Judi James talked to The Sun about the shift in the comedian’s body language when he dated Kim and later Emily to now with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

"There’s one glaring difference in Pete’s body language with Chase Sui than with all the Hollywood stars he’s been dating,” Judi said.

"With A-list beauties like Kim and Emily (Ratajkowski), it’s been Pete’s eyes on their faces,” she added. "He’s looked like the guy that got lucky and he’s always seemed a little in awe of their beauty.

"The technique has made him the perfect partner for egos bruised after a split. He’s always look super tuned-in to creating fun and a good time for his dates.

Judi went to on add that the Saturday Night Live alum's love-struck attitude adds to his appeal to A-list celebrities like The Kardashians star or his other exes like Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

"Part of what must be Pete’s appeal is that he always looks like the eternal and rather smitten teenager on a first date,” Judi continued.

"In these poses with Chase though, the reverse looks to be true. It’s Chase throwing the glances at Pete’s face or Chase standing waiting while he attends to his phone.

"Chase’s facial expressions and eye-attention to Pete’s suggest she’s busy tuning into him and reading his moods and trying to share thoughts but he seems to be distracted or looking away.

"He even puts a mask on his face at one point as though he’s the A-lister trying to avoid attention, rather than the hot date dancing attention on his girlfriend.

"There’s no signs of synchronicity from these two, either in their body language or their dress style, or any hints of sexual attraction or desire to flatter from Pete in these poses.

"This does suggest a friendship rather than a relationship,” the body language expert noted before adding, “with Pete, anything is possible though.”



