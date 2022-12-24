Jenna Ortega reveals ‘cringe’ line from ‘Wednesday’ script she wanted to avoid

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has revealed there was one line in the script that she refused to say.

Jenna, 20, has gained massive popularity after playing the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the latest Netflix series, which is a new re-imagining of Charles Addams’s iconic Addams Family.

The Fallout actor, who has expertly embodied the gothic look for her character has now revealed that she fought for a ‘cringe’ line to be removed from the script.

The particular line comes in the fourth episode of the series, based around her school’s annual dance. Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, while out with Thing.

“I remember there’s a line where I’m talking about a dress and initially she was supposed to say: ‘Oh my God I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself’,” she said, during a Netflix Q&A session.

Jenna added, “And I was blown away because that sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that,” she explained. “I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human.”

Wednesday fans praised Jenna for making the cut. “Gotta give credits to actors who know their characters better than the writers sometimes,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

"I'm so glad that she didn't say that," another added. "Without Jenna, Wednesday would be typical not like others gothic teenager," said third user.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.