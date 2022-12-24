 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘of Munchausen coupledom’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of behaving ‘almost determined’ to stay and be miserable’.

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi brought this accusation forward against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She began by mocking Meghan Markle’s comments about being ‘fed’ not ‘thrown’ to the wolves and admitted that the duo seems hell bent on ‘becoming miserable’.

She was even quoted saying, “It’s one thing to for one half of the couple to be this delusional and also self-aggrandizing but these two, bind to each other’s victimhood and bind to and seem to work each other up into new levels of bloody lunacy.”

In Ms Panahi’s eyes “Its some sort of Munchausen sorta coupledom here if their victims” they seem “so determined to be miserable.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’
Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win

Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win
Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast
Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas
Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column

Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column
Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’
Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases