Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘of Munchausen coupledom’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of behaving ‘almost determined’ to stay and be miserable’.



Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi brought this accusation forward against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She began by mocking Meghan Markle’s comments about being ‘fed’ not ‘thrown’ to the wolves and admitted that the duo seems hell bent on ‘becoming miserable’.

She was even quoted saying, “It’s one thing to for one half of the couple to be this delusional and also self-aggrandizing but these two, bind to each other’s victimhood and bind to and seem to work each other up into new levels of bloody lunacy.”

In Ms Panahi’s eyes “Its some sort of Munchausen sorta coupledom here if their victims” they seem “so determined to be miserable.”