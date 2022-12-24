 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘backed into corner’ as money reserves dwindle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have boxed themselves into a scenario and can ‘never shake’ royal victim image, despite owing Netflix a lot more content to justify multi-million dollar paycheck.

Royal journalist Daniela Elser issued this warning to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started by claiming that the couple appear in a bind’ especially considering, “Take away their titles, take away their palace ties, take away their claims of royal racism and a callous indifference to their suffering, and is what is left that attractive a proposition to, say, Netflix?”

“Bigger picture, the Sussexes would seem to be in something of a bind.”

“Their entire public image and business output too have thus far been founded on their royal refugee status, understandable given it was their most valuable commodity when they arrived in the US and suddenly found the royal money teet had gone dry, including having to pay for their security.”

She also pointed out, “Except more than two years on, it feels a bit like Harry and Meghan have backed themselves into a brand corner and today they are not defined in the public imagination by their humanitarian work but by their willingness to pillory the royal family, at times with a large cheque attached.”

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict
Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers

Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub
Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller