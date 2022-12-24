Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie dub ‘Babylon’ opening scene as ‘wild’ Hollywood party

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have revealed that they have never attended a Hollywood party as big as the one shown in the upcoming movie Babylon.

During the Babylon press tour, the Hollywood A-listers admitted that Babylon party scenes have been designed and executed on a massive scale.

Pitt, 59, quipped, “That wild? No,” as he spoke to USA Today. The Barbie actress, 32, also agreed that she too had not experienced anything quite like the 1920s era bash.

“I've been to some wild parties, but not on Babylon scale. That's something else,” Robbie said.

Earlier, the Fight Club actor shared that some scenes in the movie were so bold that they shocked him.

“I've probably been to parties where a lot of that was going on in back rooms,” he revealed. “I just didn't make it into those rooms. We don't have that kind of unbridled, debaucherous, Wild West freedom that is described of Hollywood in that time before ratings came in, as they were discovering it as a big business.”

Babylon landed in theatres on December 23.