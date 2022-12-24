Jennifer Lopez making marriage with chain smoker Ben Affleck work: ‘It’s tough’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez was praised for making her marriage with Ben Affleck work despite his chronic smoking habit by a celebrity smoking cessation expert.



Hypnotherapist Max Kirsten said that putting up with the Argo actor in spite of his bad habit must be very hard for the Marry Me star.

Kirsten told The Sun, “It must be challenging because Ben and J-Lo have this extraordinary love story where they've got back together, married and merged their two families.”



“It’s remarkable that despite Ben’s chronic and entrenched smoking habit, that they're somehow making this work,” he added.

“It's really tough if one person in a relationship is putting up with someone who's still smoking and loves them very dearly,” the expert claimed.

He went on to allege that J.Lo must be hoping deep down that Affleck would give up smoking soon but won’t be “putting pressure on him.”

“A lot of smokers don't respond well to pressure and so it's key that the partner is gently encouraging rather than negatively telling them off,” he said.

“Despite how she feels, J-Lo wouldn't be putting pressure on Ben because smokers can get very defensive and they don't like it.

“Obviously Ben's probably going to have ashtray breath even after cleaning his teeth,” he noted. “It'll be such a shame for Ben and J-Lo if he doesn’t quit smoking.”