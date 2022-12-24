 
Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

Queen Elizabeth II’s US visit once witnessed a hilarious mishap that left the monarch being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

In 1991, the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, paid a visit to the White House as she shared a close bond with George HW Bush.

The Queen was invited to the podium to address the crowd after much taller Bush made his opening remarks.

However, the microphone was set too high that it covered the monarch’s face from TV cameras. Due to this only the monarch’s head could be seen moving as she spoke.

The incident was famously remembered as the ‘talking hat’. The former Vice President also spoke of the incident when speaking to reporters.

He said: "Well, I feel bad I didn't adjust the speaker's stand, but she started to speak and I didn't realize how it would look from a straight angle, or I would have interrupted her.

“Because it wasn't fair to her and I'm just sorry that it was overlooked,” he added.

