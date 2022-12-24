Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast

Netflix has confirmed the Nour Wazzi upcoming project Looked In is in its production stage.

The shooting of the upcoming British movie will take place over the next couple of months and is expected to hit on the streaming platform in the last quarter of the year.

Wazzi is a famous British filmmaker, and best known for her directorial work in Habibti, Shackled, Up on the Roof, and Baby Mine.

Looked In is the production of Neon Films. The production house is famous for his blockbuster movies The Duck, Who Killed The KLF?, The Silent Storm, and Moon.

The upcoming Psychological thriller movie is about a journey of secrecy, betrayal, and murder.

The starring cast of the series includes Famke Janssen Alex Hassel, Finn Cole, Rose Williams, and Anna Friel.