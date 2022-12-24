 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’
Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’

Offset organized a toy drive and giveaway the day before Christmas Eve in his hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia on Friday.

The rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway at Central Baptist Church with an aim to support his people and the community.

Addressing the crowd, the Migos rapper, 31, said, "I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know."

"Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good," he said.

Offset arrived at the event in style, as he rocked all-black look. The edgy ensemble included fitted pants and a jacket with zipper.

His dapper look included his signature silver ball chain and he finished the look with a stylish pair of dark sunglasses.

During the event, Gwinnett County honoured Offset with a key to the county. The Lawrenceville mayor also was on hand to thank for his continued support of his community.

Taking to Instagram, Offset shared glimpses from the event and wrote a heartfelt caption. “I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community not just holidays or a one time thing I want to be able to change it.”

“Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others it’s not just gift it’s help to my side the NAWF be a better place,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win

Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win
Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast
Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas
Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column

Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column
Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’
Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases
Christine McGuinness wants a low-key Christmas celebration after split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness wants a low-key Christmas celebration after split from Paddy
Jennifer Lopez making marriage with chain smoker Ben Affleck work: ‘It’s tough’

Jennifer Lopez making marriage with chain smoker Ben Affleck work: ‘It’s tough’