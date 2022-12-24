 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Gwen Stefani sparked pregnancy rumours last month –and she added more fuel to the fire by dropping a cryptic post when she teased a big announcement is on the way.

The 53-year-old singer – who is married to Blake Shelton – took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.

Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen is holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake.

She already has three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family," one replied.

A second said: "You're pregnant!" A third added: "I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"

However, it seems more likely that the singer is set to release a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, as the post was also shared on its official Instagram account.


