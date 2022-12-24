Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham has dropped an interesting update ahead of the upcoming Christmas festivities. On Saturday morning, the fashion designer can be seen sharing fun-filled snaps of her youngest children Cruz and Harper posing with Santa at their country home.

Telling Father Christmas 'See you later!' as he headed out of their front gates, the seasonal surprise was a bit of fun on the eve of the 25th.

Victoria, 48, took loving photographs of her daughter Harper, 11, and son Cruz, 17, who both looked in good spirits.

She snapped the second picture of her youngest son with Santa and jokingly captioned it: 'The man himself!! (And Father Christmas).'

She wrote: 'Love the fashion advise from Father Christmas!!!'

It was only a fleeting visit from Santa it seems as he headed off with a bell in tow as he jingled his way out of their country home.