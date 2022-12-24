 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to vent about him getting stung in the eyeball by a bee. He shared that he got stung because of the beekeeper Erika Thompson, as reported by Fox News.

Chris posted a video on Instagram in which he told about a recent incident in which he came across a beehive. He said watching videos of Erika Thompson handling a beehive, he thought he could handle one by himself in his backyard and got stung by a bee.

Chris said, "She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands.' I said, I think I can control bees too, so I saw a beehive two days ago."

He further added, "I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out, and it stung me in the eyeball."

Chris showed his swollen eye in the video by removing his sunglasses.

