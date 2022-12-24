Kathryn Hahn discusses her first meeting with Daniel Craig on the set of Glass Onion sequel

 
Kathryn Hahn recently addressed her first meeting with her Knives Out sequel Glass Onion co-star Daniel Craig.

Speaking to Variety at movie’s premiere, Hahn explained what went through her mind when Craig walked on to the set of their new movie.

“I think, ‘Woah, I have such a crush on your wife – what am I gonna say to you?” said the WandaVision actress.

To note, Craig has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011.

Gushing over Craig’s comedy skills, the Bad Moms actress stated, “He turns out to be such a gifted physical comedian that is so surprising to me, and unexpected.”

“He’s such a kind and generous ensemble member, and so funny – just the best. I adore him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Glass Onion sequel is available on Netflix now.

