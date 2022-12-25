Christine Quinn is all about business in an Italian suit: Check it out

 
Christine Quinn only meant business as she stylishly strutted in Los Angeles for a business meeting.

On Thursday, December 22, real estate broker, Christine Quinn, stunned in an Italian suit while arriving at a business meeting in Los Angeles, California.

According to Daily Mail, Christine stepped out in style in a long suit jacket and trousers from Sportmax paired with pointed-toe heels.

The Selling the Sunset star, had her long blonde hair, lightly styled and dazzled with smoky eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and fully glossed pink lips.

