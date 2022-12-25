 
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell bring their kids to a charity event for the homeless

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell decided to teach their kids about giving as they took their children out to a charity event for homeless people.

On Friday, December 23, the Los Angeles Mission's annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event was organised, where Nick Cannon and his wife Brittany Bell volunteered.

According to People, the pair, parents to son Rise Messiah, who they welcomed in late September, were joined by daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon as they helped their parents serve meals to the homeless.

Earlier on the same day, the former beauty queen shared festive family photos of herself posing with her three kids and Santa Claus at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

