 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle regularly 'Facetimes' with Princess Eugenie and son

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie are close friends despite conflict with the Royal Family.

US Magazine reports that the duo is in "regular communication" and have an "unbreakable bond"

The insider told the site: "Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond. They're in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.

"They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact," they added.

The insider added that ever since Megxit, both Meghan and Eugenie have "stayed friends and remain friends"

This comes after the Duchess left UK with husband Prince Harry in 2020.

