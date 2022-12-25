 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Prince William is utterly angry at Prince Hary using Princess Diana's memories in his Netflix docuseries.

The Prince of Wales, who demanded his late mother's BBC Panorama interview be banned, must be 'horrified' to see his brother leveraging it.

Expert Hilary Fordwich told Express.co.uk: “Prince William, many say, is likely horrified.

“Not only did his own brother break the plea William made that the footage from the ill-begotten Panorama interview never be shown, but Harry is leveraging what Netflix knows sells, anything to do with their beloved mother.

Ms Fordwich added: “One only has to look back to August when the black Ford Escort she drove sold for a record £560,000, extrapolate that from its original sales price/pre-Princess Di price and there’s the profit formula.”

She continued: “I have high hopes. Instead of squandering the support they both had in the polls perhaps they will do some good in this world, as the rest of the Royal family do on a daily basis, as there are people who are genuinely suffering.”

“But while the Royal family must remain politically impartial, those they are choosing to focus on are all viewed as more liberal, they haven’t been balanced at all as there isn’t one conservative," they noted.

