Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 is the closest to its source material

Netflix' The Witcher newly released third season will be a treat for all the fans of the franchise book series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the latest season of the show was the closest adaptation of the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

“What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” said Lauren.

The writers for the show adapted the fourth book of the Witcher series, Time of Contempt, for its latest season.

“Obviously, we can't do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

According to CBR, the showrunner previously explained that one of the biggest issues with adapting Blood of Elves (translated to English by Danusia Stok) was that the novels did not offer much in the way of action and that there was largely walking and talking, which led to characters made exclusively for the show, such as Voleth Meir.

Hissrich previously stated, “Blood of Elves... was terrifying to me in terms of adaptation... Because it's a book that's a lot about character relationships and character movements, but not a lot of forward propelling action.”

The fourth book in the series continues Ciri's journey and sees the young Cintran princess study magic under the guidance of Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Similarly, the Season 3 synopsis, which was released when the show began filming, teased Ciri and Yen will venture to Aretuza to further the princess' training, where they will encounter political corruption, magical corruption and treachery, per the outlet.