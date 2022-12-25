 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate
Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate

Jeff Brazier is marking his first Christmas after his divorce from his wife Kate Dwyer.

The television presenter, 43, took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to let his followers know he had set off on an adventure break with EastEnders actor Bobby, 19, and his model brother Freddie, 18.

Jeff - who shared his sons with late Big Brother star Jade Goody - gave fans a rundown of what the trio had been up to on their break, days after announcing he'd split from his PR director wife Kate, 32, after nine years together.

On Saturday, Jeff posted a picture of himself with Bobby and Freddie, with the threesome wrapped up warm as they enjoyed the outdoors in the cold December weather this week.

He also posed a picture of the campervan in which they'd been staying and wrote: 'The boys and I have been on the road making memories in the camper this week!

'Not a conventional Christmas but we’ve chosen to go on an adventure.

Earlier this week Jeff announced he had split from his wife Kate earlier in the year with the couple choosing to keep the break-up quiet until now.

The couple reportedly ended their relationship after Kate allegedly told pals she 'didn't want to be a stay at home wife'.  

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'

Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'
Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham

Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham
Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve
King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen

King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen
Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH

Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH
Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service

Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ ‘first’ anime spin-off is in the works

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ ‘first’ anime spin-off is in the works
Fans blast Kanye West for alleged anti-Semitic Ye24 merch

Fans blast Kanye West for alleged anti-Semitic Ye24 merch
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in red ensemble as she steps outside on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in red ensemble as she steps outside on Christmas Eve
Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 is the closest to its source material

Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 is the closest to its source material
‘Anything to with’ Harry, Meghan prohibited for royals during Christmas

‘Anything to with’ Harry, Meghan prohibited for royals during Christmas
Kendall Jenner reveals receiving THIS massive gift on Christmas

Kendall Jenner reveals receiving THIS massive gift on Christmas