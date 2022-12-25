Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate

Jeff Brazier is marking his first Christmas after his divorce from his wife Kate Dwyer.

The television presenter, 43, took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to let his followers know he had set off on an adventure break with EastEnders actor Bobby, 19, and his model brother Freddie, 18.

Jeff - who shared his sons with late Big Brother star Jade Goody - gave fans a rundown of what the trio had been up to on their break, days after announcing he'd split from his PR director wife Kate, 32, after nine years together.

On Saturday, Jeff posted a picture of himself with Bobby and Freddie, with the threesome wrapped up warm as they enjoyed the outdoors in the cold December weather this week.



He also posed a picture of the campervan in which they'd been staying and wrote: 'The boys and I have been on the road making memories in the camper this week!

'Not a conventional Christmas but we’ve chosen to go on an adventure.

Earlier this week Jeff announced he had split from his wife Kate earlier in the year with the couple choosing to keep the break-up quiet until now.

The couple reportedly ended their relationship after Kate allegedly told pals she 'didn't want to be a stay at home wife'.