Sunday Dec 25 2022
King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

King Charles III totally shunned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as he did not mention the Sussexes in his first Christmas Day speech, paying tribute to the people who "touch with the goodness and compassion the lives of others."

The Britain's new monarch, 74,  honoured the late Queen’s legacy throughout his speech, remembering her belief in the power of “everlasting light” and her faith in people to touch the lives of others.

Charles III did not mention the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but silently abhorred those who hurl insults at their family and make their lives difficult and hard with their acts.

The Monarch also spoke about the "great anxiety and hardship" experienced by many. By not even acknowledging Harry and Meghan, the King rose above the fray to focus on the nation as a whole during his heartfelt  Christmas address.

King Charles, in his Christmas message,  made it clear that he would focus on the good work not only conducted by his family but, perhaps more importantly, by the nation as a whole.

In his first historic address to the nation in September just hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the King spoke of his younger son and his wife Meghan Markle, saying: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

