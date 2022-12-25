BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

 
BTS J-hope stirred up the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert.

BTS J-hope, who collaborated with Crush for his hit single Rush Hour, took out time from his busy schedule to shake a leg at the concert.

According to Koreaboo, J-hope's surprise appearance was contrary to fans' expectations because they were skeptical of the duo working together.

The outlet further reports that the pair hyped up the crowd with their playful dance moves, and J-Hope referencing BTS’s choreography, which made ARMY groove cheerfully.

J-Hope was the second member of BTS to make a surprise appearance at another artist’s concert, following Suga‘s wild performance at PSY‘s Summer Swag 2022.

