Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his incredible physique as he shared a glimpse of his intensive workout on Saturday

The action star, 75, was clad in a red sweater that had alternating patterns of reindeer and Christmas trees, along with reflective glasses that were embedded with his signature line from The Terminator, 'I'll be back.'

The ex-California governor - who took part in Veteran's Day festivities last month - was seen working on exercises for his biceps, triceps and shoulders on the crisp, cool day in Southern California.

'You see it doesn't really matter whether its Christmas Eve or not - that's what it is today, but we're still working out,' the Austria-born star said in the clip. 'And I just want to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays to all of you, and a happy and healthy new year.'

The True Lies actor captioned the clip, 'Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps, and really enjoy your time with your family.

Schwarzenegger has lived a life full of health and nutrition since he was a teenager growing up in his native Austria during the post World War II era of the 1940s and 50s.

