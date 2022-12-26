Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas

 
Demi Lovato recently shared pictures of her Christmas celebration with boyfriend Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) at Disneyland.

On Saturday, December 24, Demi Lovato shared pictures of her Christmas Eve outing with her current boyfriend Jutes at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

According to People, the couple, dressed in all-black ensembles, were captured kissing each other in front of the theme park's Sleeping Beauty castle in one shot, before smiling and posing close to one another in a follow-up image.

The Skin of My Teeth singer captioned the pictures "Merry Xmas everyone," with a black heart emoji.

She also wrote, "Love u so much baby" with three kissing emojis, for boyfriend, with whom she disclosed the relationship in August 2022.

According to a source, the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose, cited from People.



