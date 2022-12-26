Mariah Carey takes twins Morocan, Monroe on festive sleigh ride

 
entertainment
Mariah Carey has just taken her kids, Morocan and Monroe, on a sleigh ride in the dead of night.

The mom-of-two shared these pictures over on Instagram and fans erupted into a frenzy.

The picture in question features the twins in matching Christmas pajamas with Santa and even Carey in a Claus dress.

The sleigh ride also seems to have come as a surprise to the twins as stated by Carey herself on the caption, “Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!”

Shortly after the picture released, social media went into a frenzy and filled the entire comment section with hearts.

Check it out Below:



