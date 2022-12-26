Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson was spotted at a basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden but this time the comedian was accompanied by his sister Casey.

The Saturday Night Live alum’s recent appearance came on Christmas Day when the duo enjoyed Knicks game.

Other celebrities like Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Oscar winner Questlove were also present at the game.

Dressed up in a pair of slim-cut jeans, a graphic Tee and a black hoodie, Pete flashed a bright smile while he looked stylish in a pair of dark glasses.

Paul and his model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg were sitting next to Pete and his sister.

Pete’s love line has been in the news since he broke up with Kim Kardashian and sparked a romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

However, the model has seemingly moved on from the comedian as she was recently sported getting cosy with artist Jack Greer.

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”