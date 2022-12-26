 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are keeping their family traditions alive for their holidays.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 24, 2022, with husband and their three adult children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19.

“Merry Christmas [heart emoji] the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one by their two dogs.

Given their love for performing arts, Ripa and Consuelos, 51, previously stepped out with Lola for a performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center. "Christmas Eve-eve. Our favourite holiday tradition," the mother of three captioned photos of the outing.

Having their festivities in full swing, earlier this month, Ripa showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasted a “33 year ornament collection” among its branches.

In the now-vanished Instagram Story, Ripa also went ahead and showed a close-up of the glitzy tree and a closer look at their family heirlooms, as Carols of the Bells played in the backdrop. Furthermore, there were also featured photos of the three children and various other sentimental mementos, including a margarita ornament and one that bears the Union Jack flag on the tree.

The tv host also posted a look-back of all their holiday celebrations like a digital scrapbook on her Instagram.

According to People, the couple welcomed their three children home for Thanksgiving last month. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent
Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Meghan Markle issued stern warning
Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game
'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report
Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids

Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids