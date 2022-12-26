Tom Cruise reacts to daring stunts: 'Can't let anyone have all fun'

Tom Cruise is known for his larger-than-life films and equally frightening stunts.

The superstar reacted to doing his dangerous stunts himself, "I can't help myself," adding, "I can't let anyone else have all the fun."

The 60-year-old recently opened up about his "most dangerous stunt ever" in the upcoming Mission Impossible 7.



The Golden Globe winner posted the stunt clip showing him driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," said the 60-year-old actor. "We're going to shoot it in Norway, and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump."

Cruise also revealed from a young age, he wanted to be in the risky business.



