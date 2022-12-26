 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne defends his relationship with Kate Cassidy: ‘We make each other better people’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

FileFootage

Liam Payne broke his silence over hateful comments that his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy is dating the singer ‘just for the money’.

The One Direction alum has been making a buzz with his love life since he sparked a romance with blonde beauty Kate, the following break up with Maya Henry.

The 29-year-old singer turned heads around with his appearance on the red carpet where he arrived looking dashing with Kate.

The X Factor star shared a screenshot of his interaction with an unknown person where he hit back at gold-digger claims: “Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned, I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn.

“We make each other better people,” Liam added.

He continued: “If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it."

The singer continued “It's not though (please remember I'm hella (expletive)) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give (expletive) to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."

