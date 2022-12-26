‘War hero’ Prince Harry scared of ‘fountain pen smiter’ King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of feeling ‘fear’ from a man known ‘far and wide as the Smiter of Fountain Pens’ despite being a war hero.



British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Moir started by pointing out the absurdity of how “Harry said he was ‘terrified’ when he had a Megxit row with his father and brother while his silly old grandma looked on and said nothing.”

“Yet as a young Prince — as he reminded us last week — he fought in two wars. Are we really to believe that in this fresh Game Of Thrones he was truly scared of King Charles — Smiter of Fountain Pens — and Prince ‘We Are Very Much Not A Racist Family’ William?”

Before signing off she also claimed, “This emotional kneading of events to suit the Sussexes’ own agenda is exhausting; they never stop glazing the ham.”