 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

‘War hero’ Prince Harry scared of ‘fountain pen smiter’ King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of feeling ‘fear’ from a man known ‘far and wide as the Smiter of Fountain Pens’ despite being a war hero.

British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Moir started by pointing out the absurdity of how “Harry said he was ‘terrified’ when he had a Megxit row with his father and brother while his silly old grandma looked on and said nothing.”

“Yet as a young Prince — as he reminded us last week — he fought in two wars. Are we really to believe that in this fresh Game Of Thrones he was truly scared of King Charles — Smiter of Fountain Pens — and Prince ‘We Are Very Much Not A Racist Family’ William?”

Before signing off she also claimed, “This emotional kneading of events to suit the Sussexes’ own agenda is exhausting; they never stop glazing the ham.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump's son-in-law 'refused' to help him after Kanye West meeting: report

Donald Trump's son-in-law 'refused' to help him after Kanye West meeting: report
Dakota Johnson wows fans as she debuts platinum blonde hair

Dakota Johnson wows fans as she debuts platinum blonde hair
Meghan Markle shocked royals with Christmas gift to Prince William

Meghan Markle shocked royals with Christmas gift to Prince William
2022: Kanye West surprises none to become biggest canceled celeb

2022: Kanye West surprises none to become biggest canceled celeb
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’

Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood, wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’
King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech

King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 to explore Alina and Mal’s romance
'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'

'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'
Royal Family gave ‘frosty’ reception to Princess Diana, claims coloumnist

Royal Family gave ‘frosty’ reception to Princess Diana, claims coloumnist
Sam Asghari ‘making excuses’ as Britney Spears anxiously wants to have a baby

Sam Asghari ‘making excuses’ as Britney Spears anxiously wants to have a baby
Prince Harry ‘wants blood’ but ‘fears striking’ at royal nerves

Prince Harry ‘wants blood’ but ‘fears striking’ at royal nerves