 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘can’t see’ he’s ‘the most privileged of them all’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly in trouble for his lack of emotional maturity and depth in matters concerning his own privilege.

British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He started by saying, “For a man who was once the Royal Family’s greatest asset, one remarkable feature about Harry emerges: his extraordinary lack of self-awareness.”

“He complains endlessly about the attention the couple receive from the hated media, but lacks the ­emotional depth to recognise that he also has one of the most privileged existences.”

“Indeed, as he watches Meghan disrespectfully demonstrating the curtsy she made to the Queen when she met her for the first time, it is tempting to wonder if he was ever truly cut out for royal life in the first place.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham
Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood
Donna Reed kept WWII letters from soldiers for decades, reveals her daughter Mary Owen

Donna Reed kept WWII letters from soldiers for decades, reveals her daughter Mary Owen
Jonnie Irwin wants to keep his illness a secret from children: 'Why break hearts’

Jonnie Irwin wants to keep his illness a secret from children: 'Why break hearts’
King Charles' wife Camilla seen using umbrella as walking stick after Christmas Day service

King Charles' wife Camilla seen using umbrella as walking stick after Christmas Day service
Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood

Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood
Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend

Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend
Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’

Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’