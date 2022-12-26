Prince Harry ‘can’t see’ he’s ‘the most privileged of them all’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly in trouble for his lack of emotional maturity and depth in matters concerning his own privilege.



British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He started by saying, “For a man who was once the Royal Family’s greatest asset, one remarkable feature about Harry emerges: his extraordinary lack of self-awareness.”

“He complains endlessly about the attention the couple receive from the hated media, but lacks the ­emotional depth to recognise that he also has one of the most privileged existences.”

“Indeed, as he watches Meghan disrespectfully demonstrating the curtsy she made to the Queen when she met her for the first time, it is tempting to wonder if he was ever truly cut out for royal life in the first place.”