Monday Dec 26 2022
Karan Johar spotted with kids at Mumbai airport

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Karan Johar was seen at the Mumbai airport with his children Yash and Roohi, they are flying to an unrevealed destination.  

A paparazzi account posted a video on Instagram of Karan with his children as they entered the airport.

His kids were twinning in matching printed sweatshirts and pants. All three of them are wearing comfy clothes for the travel. 

KJo opted a black outfit with an oversized jacket and T-shirt.

Karan is gearing up for his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Recently, Karan wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

