Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas

Kate Middleton outshined Queen Consort Camilla at Sandringham as they royal family got together for the first Christmas without the Queen, said an expert.

In her piece for Daily Mail, fashion editor Dinah Van Tulleken shed light on the outfits every royal family member wore for the special occasion.

According to the expert, Camilla, who wore a blue cashmere dress “looked wonderfully elegant”. She matched the outfit with a diamond brooch.

Camilla also rocked a matching hat and a pair of black suede boots.

“It’s not the first time the mother of three has worn this bespoke design; she was previously seen in it for a walkabout in Bradford in January 2020.,” the style expert shared before adding that the ‘functional’ piece that “keeps out the chill”.

However, the expert thinks that the Princess of Wales stole the show with her ‘fedora’.

“Her statement drop earrings are £100 from Parisian fashion brand Sezane, but it was her fabulous feather-detail fedora, believed to be a bespoke design by Philip Treacy, that stole the show,” the expert added.