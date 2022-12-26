 
‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

Netflix series Wednesday creator Miles Millar has explained why Jenna Ortega was allowed to shoot the viral dance scene while having Covid-19.

Jenna, 20, sparked backlash after she revealed that she filmed the dance scene in the fourth episode of the hit series while testing positive for Covid.

Jenna, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, made the confession during an interview with NME.

During the candid chat, she revealed that her infamous dance scene was filmed during her "first day with COVID so it was awful to film," reports aceshowbiz.com.

While production company MGM said at the time that “strict” protocols were followed and Jenna was removed from set as soon as she tested positive.

In a new interview, Wednesday creators Al Gough and Millar were asked about the decision to have Jenna film the scene.

Millar insisted that there were “extremely stringent Covid protocols that were enforced all the way through the dance”.

“Jenna tested negative the day before, and only when a positive test came back, and as soon as it did, she was escorted off the set and went into quarantine for I think 10 days,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s one of those Chinese whispers elements. Every test, every protocol was explicitly followed, and there was no compromising of that in any decision to keep filming and film Jenna ill or sick, it was never a discussion,” he added.

“If she had been, we would’ve closed and let her rest, the health and well-being of the cast and crew was and always is paramount to us and everybody at MGM and Netflix.”

Wednesday is on Netflix now.

