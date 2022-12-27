 
Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out

Nicki Minaj has signed the title deed to a sprawling $19.5 million Hidden Hills mansion, neighbouring Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more A-list stars.

After years of renting mansions across the greater Los Angeles area, Nicki Minaj ultimately chose the same gated community in Hidden Hills, California, as the likes of the Kardashians and Jenners.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is all set to settle in with her two-year-old son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, and husband Kenny Petty.

The mansion brags eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two powder rooms, including a detached guesthouse, cabana, and a saltwater pool.

Dirt reports that the Super Bass hitmaker's new mansion also has a three-car garage, "grassy lawns and significant landscaping for privacy." The master suite also includes a private balcony facing the massive backyard.

The publication further notes, "The main house itself has pocketing glass doors that open to various patios and terraces, and the upstairs master suite offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard."

Nicki previously rented a mansion in Beverly Hills in 2016 with a massive cost of $ 30,000 a month.

Check out the exterior of her new home:



