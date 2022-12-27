 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids' reactions

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids reactions

American TV star Kim Kardashian broke down in tears over co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, revealing their four kids ‘don’t know anything’ about controversy.

Kim, 42, reflected on her co-parenting struggles with the rapper in an emotional interview, admitting that 'it’s been hard' bringing up their kids together since their divorce.

She sat down for tell-all interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast to discuss what it has been like co-parenting with Kanye and trying to shield their children from the drama, saying: "I definitely protected him and I still will. In the eyes of my kids – for my kids."

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids reactions

She added: "So in my home, my kids don’t anything that goes on in the outside world and I’ve managed to- I’m holding on by a thread and I know I’m so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."

"My kids, they don’t know anything,’ adding that her ‘best friends’ are teachers at her children’s school so she’s aware of conversations her kids are having during breaks. None of the [other] kids have ever said anything to my kids," she revealed.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's sister went on: "When stuff’s going down I protect stuff as far as the TVs and the content that’s on. It is [a fulltime job]."

She admitted: "[It’s] worth it because of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that’s not me, but at the same time in my home, I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what is going on in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and singalong and act like nothing’s wrong. As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry."

At this point, Kim became emotional and broke down in tears while saying: "I had the best dad – I don’t want to get emotional, it’s just been a day for me. It’s hard. Co-parenting is really f*****g hard."

Kanye and Kim - who share four children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - ended her marriage with the Grammy-winning rapper in February 2021 after seven years, and their divorce was recently finalised.

More From Entertainment:

Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama

Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama
Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry

King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry
Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present

Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present
Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel
Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out

Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out
Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish

Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style