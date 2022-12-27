Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes travel together for holidays amid affair scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes further fuelled affair rumours as they enjoy holiday travels together.

In exclusive pictures obtained by Page Six, the Good Morning America anchors were spotted cosying up at the Atlanta airport on Monday, December 26, 2022, around 10:30 a.m..

According to the outlet, the two anchors have been suspended from hosting their 1p.m. show on ABC, as announced by ABC News president Kim Godwin. There is an ongoing investigation into the relationship as the alleged affair became too much of a “internal and external distraction.”

The pair, who co-hosted the daytime news show, reportedly began their affair in March while training together for the New York City Half Marathon.

They were spotted getting cosy in bars near ABC News’ Midtown Manhattan headquarters in May. Then, in the fall, the duo went on a getaway to a cabin in upstate New York, where he was seen grabbing her behind.

Robach, 49, is married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. She was previously married to former MLB player Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008. They share two daughters, Ava, who was born in 2002, and Analise, who was born in 2006. After the news of the affair broke, Shue, 55, deleted all photos of Robach from his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Holmes, 45, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine. He also has two other children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his ex-wife, Amy Ferson. The couple, who wed in 2010, had been separated for several months but had been trying to “work things out.”

Page Six also exclusively reported that the Robach romance is not the first workplace relationship Holmes has had. He allegedly conducted a three-year affair with producer Natasha Singh and at least one other staffer.