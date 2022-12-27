 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Piers Morgan’s Twitter account gets hacked with threats to leak celebs DMs

Piers Morgan often sparks buzz with his scathing remarks on Twitter however the social media account recently posted abusive tweets about the celebrities and the Queen.

The 57-year-old reporter’s account appears to have been hacked and his apparent hacker threatens to release Piers’ private conversation with celebrities.

The account changed the name to ‘lol’ and ‘Michael’ while some shocking tweets were also posted on the account.

“(expletive) the queen,” read one tweet while another hit out at Ed Sheeran, stating: “ginger (expletive)”.

A third crude tweet read: “BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate has been found shot dead in Dubai.”

Fans were also surprised to read the tweets as one fan expressed: “I Want to see why Piers hate Megan Markle so much. Go to Megan’s DMs.”

However, the account appears to have been recovered as the photo was removed and his name was changed back to Piers Morgan. All the shocking tweets have also been deleted. 

