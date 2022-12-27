 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
'Glass Onion' director responds to 'bizarre' Elon Musk comparison theories

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released on Netflix on December 23 and many fans see Edward Norton’s character, Miles Bron, as a savage dig at Elon Musk.

Addressing the speculations, film director Rian Johnson discussed the similarities, insisting that it was simply an ‘accident.’

During his latest new interview with Wired, Johnson asked what his next film might be about, to which he asked the interviewer for an idea.

The interviewer jokingly responded, 'The downfall of Twitter?' at which Johnson laughed and replied “Downfall of Twitter. Didn’t I just do that?”

“It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre. I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover,” he added.

Johnson continued, “There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment.”

“A friend of mine said, “Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon”. And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Norton and Ethan Hawke.

